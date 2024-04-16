Israel War with Iran & World Government 04/16/2024

What is about to happen to Israel? Is Israel about to escalate the war? Can this ultimately lead to a One World Government? Stay tuned for a very important video today!!





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support