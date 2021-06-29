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Science, Spirituality and Covid
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81 views • June 29, 2021
Dr. Len and Francesco had a conversation about Covid 19 with Denby Sheather, a spiritual healer who lives in Sidney, Australia (DenbySheather.com). They explored Covid from the perspective of science and of spirituality and offered holistic solutions that focused on spiritual answers.
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