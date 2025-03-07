Zakaria Zubeidi, A Symbol of Resistance





Zakaria Zubeidi, a key figure in the Freedom Tunnel operation and known as the Dragon of Palestine, is more than just a name or a passing headline. He is a living embodiment of the spirit of the revolution.

A relentless fighter, Zakaria paid the ultimate price, losing both his brother and son while behind bars, unable to say goodbye.

Interview: Zakaria Zubeidi

Reporting: Momen Somrain

Filmed: 31/01/2025

