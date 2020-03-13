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How to test herpes has been removed, IgG & IgM, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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49 views • March 13, 2020
In this video Dr. Rucker talks about what to expect after completing the Anti-Viral protocol in regards to testing for HSV-1 and HSV-2.
Since no conventional clinician has considered the herpes virus curable, if a person tests positive for IgG, conventional medicine says you have herpes for the rest of your life.
The refinement of thinking that Dr. Rucker points out is this: If you are clinically eradicated of the herpes virus, it is possible for IgG to be elevated for life, but IgM stays at ZERO, and the herpes virus is clinically eradicated. Patients who have completed the Anti-Viral protocol confirm they no longer have herpes when the following occurs post treatment:
* IgM no longer has short-term spikes (stays at ZERO)
* Herpes virus no longer in the body, not shedding and interacting with the patient's immune system
For more information about our Anti-Viral Package to help eradicate the Herpes Virus call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected].
Since no conventional clinician has considered the herpes virus curable, if a person tests positive for IgG, conventional medicine says you have herpes for the rest of your life.
The refinement of thinking that Dr. Rucker points out is this: If you are clinically eradicated of the herpes virus, it is possible for IgG to be elevated for life, but IgM stays at ZERO, and the herpes virus is clinically eradicated. Patients who have completed the Anti-Viral protocol confirm they no longer have herpes when the following occurs post treatment:
* IgM no longer has short-term spikes (stays at ZERO)
* Herpes virus no longer in the body, not shedding and interacting with the patient's immune system
For more information about our Anti-Viral Package to help eradicate the Herpes Virus call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected].
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