BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The WORLD is Being Set Free | RICO Charges & The End of the Party System
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
112 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 21 hours ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by former Australian Special Forces Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi for a wide-ranging, hard-hitting discussion on the unravelling of the deep state, the collapse of the two-party system, and the path to sovereignty.


Obama’s Treason Exposed: Ricardo breaks down the declassified evidence of Barack Obama’s “deep state coup” against President Trump—what it means, and why military tribunals are inevitable.


The End of the Democrat & Republican Parties: Are RICO charges coming for the entire Democrat Party? Ricardo explains why both major parties must be dismantled for true freedom to emerge.


Beyond the Two-Party System: A visionary blueprint for governance without political parties—centered on moral ideals, county-level sovereignty, and personal responsibility.


Birth Certificates & The Straw Man Scam: The shocking truth about how citizens are treated as corporate chattel—and how patriots are reclaiming their sovereignty.


Insurrection Act vs. Martial Law: Ricardo clarifies the critical differences and predicts how and where federal authority will be deployed next.


Trump’s WEF Showdown: What to expect when President Trump takes the stage in Davos—and how the World Economic Forum will be turned against itself.


Financial Liberation Ahead: How the “Great Awakening” includes the repatriation of wealth—and what it means for everyday Americans.


Ricardo also shares essential reading from the Trump administration: the National Security Strategy and Financial Stability Oversight Council documents—two “love letters” to the American people that outline the path to economic and personal freedom.


If you’re ready to understand the endgame of the global takeover—and the dawn of true sovereignty—this episode is a must-watch.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
bill clintondeep statepolitical corruptionpolitical deceptiontruth movementrockefeller familyjohn michael chambersruling classdeep state playbookcorruption exposedpolitical conspiracyrockefeller bloodlineclinton originswinthrop rockefellerpolitical engineeringelite dynastyclinton paternityfabricated historycomey fbi8647 documentsclinton risemanufactured powerclinton-rockefellerelite pedigreehidden bloodlines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Trump&#8217;s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Trump’s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Cassie B.
New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

Laura Harris
The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

News Editors
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy