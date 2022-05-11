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Show Luxor (Video for the show of the Luxor Show program)
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228 views • May 11, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
My operator work on a series of videos for the show Show Luxor (St. Petersburg)
Showing passion in the bed stage was not so simple. This is not just a mechanic of action in bed. This is, first of all, the atmosphere, sensation, grace of shadow and light, lines and movement, rhythm and choreography. And most importantly, to get away from straightforwardness and vulgarity.
There was very little time as always. It takes time to rehearse eroticism to rehearse in order to achieve thin faces and verified movement in the composition.
So, a video clip for Show Luxor, which will show all the subtleties of pleasant technical and artistic solutions. Production of the video CMCPRODUCTION.
To order yourself such a video, write to the DM
https://vk.com/smastudio
A series of videos for the show show show Luxor,
CMCproduction video production.
Passion.
Atmosphere.
Sensation.
Grace.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
My operator work on a series of videos for the show Show Luxor (St. Petersburg)
Showing passion in the bed stage was not so simple. This is not just a mechanic of action in bed. This is, first of all, the atmosphere, sensation, grace of shadow and light, lines and movement, rhythm and choreography. And most importantly, to get away from straightforwardness and vulgarity.
There was very little time as always. It takes time to rehearse eroticism to rehearse in order to achieve thin faces and verified movement in the composition.
So, a video clip for Show Luxor, which will show all the subtleties of pleasant technical and artistic solutions. Production of the video CMCPRODUCTION.
To order yourself such a video, write to the DM
https://vk.com/smastudio
A series of videos for the show show show Luxor,
CMCproduction video production.
Passion.
Atmosphere.
Sensation.
Grace.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
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