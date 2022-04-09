Understanding the Codes of COMMUNICATION for Honesty, Trust, and Better Relationships

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In Human Design, each 'type' has a different mechanism for communication
and a different aura which helps us understand how best to enter into any conversation or relationship in order to stay in alignment and avoid distortion, or corruption of reality.
For more detailed breakdown of each type (down to the individual level), see the Syncretist Initiation Course below or book a reading to better understand how you are designed to articulate your state!
▶️Syncretist Society: https://bit.ly/3LXbmRH
▶️Syncretist Initiation Course: https://bit.ly/3LXbmRH
▶️Join Our Telegram Group! t.me/syncretistsociety
▶️Newsletter Signup: https://bit.ly/3ty1wgL
▶️Human Design Reading: https://bit.ly/3Lbkgtk
▶️Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3JE6S0w
#humandesign #communication #knowthyself
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Resources:
Free Human Design Chart: https://bit.ly/3JGgnfT
Gene Keys Book: https://bit.ly/375kbc4
Garden Updates: https://bit.ly/37YTkin