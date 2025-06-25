© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST-WATCH WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW 6/18/25
59 views • 1 day ago
MUST-WATCH WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW 6/18/25 — Will America Go To War With Iran? President Trump Thinks About Reopening Peace Negotiations With Iran Before Finalizing Decision To Launch A Massive Attack In The Coming Days! PLUS, FBI Confirms That The 2020 Election Was Stolen By An Alliance Of The CCP & The Democratic Party! Finally, Don't Miss Syrian Girl's Exclusive Analysis Of The Israel-Iran War Unfolding NOW!
