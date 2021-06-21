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MRNA VACCINE TECHNOLOGY INVENTOR: "SPIKE PROTEIN IS VERY DANGEROUS!"
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182 views • June 21, 2021
MRNA VACCINE TECHNOLOGY INVENTOR: "SPIKE PROTEIN IS VERY
DANGEROUS!"
Spike protein is very dangerous, it's cytotoxic. Clip from DarkHorse podcast. Full livestream now CENSORED on YouTube.
Odysee for backup: https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/h...
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.
Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.
Bret talks to Robert and Steve about the pandemic, treatment and the COVID vaccines.
Steve's paper on COVID vaccine reactions: https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-...
Steve's Twitter: https://twitter.com/stkirsch
COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund: https://www.treatearly.org/team/steve...
Dr. Malone's website: https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vacci...
Robert's LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rwmalonemd
Robert's Twitter: https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD
Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstein
https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein
DANGEROUS!"
Spike protein is very dangerous, it's cytotoxic. Clip from DarkHorse podcast. Full livestream now CENSORED on YouTube.
Odysee for backup: https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/h...
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.
Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.
Bret talks to Robert and Steve about the pandemic, treatment and the COVID vaccines.
Steve's paper on COVID vaccine reactions: https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-...
Steve's Twitter: https://twitter.com/stkirsch
COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund: https://www.treatearly.org/team/steve...
Dr. Malone's website: https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vacci...
Robert's LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rwmalonemd
Robert's Twitter: https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD
Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstein
https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein
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