"No Going Back”: Russia Warns World ‘Nuclear Option’ on Table to Defend Newly Acquired Territories

The American Journal (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 9-22-22





Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Get $10,000 or more in free SILVER. Go to http://1776Gold.com & convert your 401K or IRA into Gold or Silver before your 401K becomes a 101K or drained completely. Please do not wait until it's too late!





An increase in the money supply leads to inflation because the value of each individual dollar is thus decreased. Printing money to send to Ukraine is leading to inflation in the US.





They are now going to use a Climate Emergency to collapse our energy resources preventing food and supplies from being delivered using diesel or regular gas. The globalists are not going to stop, they have the pedal to the medal. Prepare now!!





I am urging you to get with Goldco and protect your hard-earned savings. Klaus already said they are going to destroy the U.S. dollar, and collapse our food and energy sources. Just look at the news, you do see all the countries rising up due to gas, energy, food, and also bank accounts freezing. You don't think that will come here to the U.S. as well, you got another thing coming!





Time is of the essence, over $1 Trillion Dollars in retirement funds (IRA's/401K's) have been lost in the market. The more savings we roll over into gold and silver, the more we can help our fellow Patriots weather this intense storm that's brewing.





💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲

🚨◄ Fighting to keep us FREE from Tyranny. Share all posts, and give the 🖕 to the globalists. I record daily, edit/upload in real-time. commercial-free! - Please subscribe to help me continue to provide truth commercial-free on multiple banned platforms.





• If you can, please donate to:

• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq

• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW

• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf

◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►

• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5





📡◄ Follow Me ►📡

All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:

• https://lnk.bio/TheResistance1776