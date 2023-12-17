VAX LOBOTOMIZED ZOMBIES -- DR. DIANE KAZER

Dr. Diane Kazer returns to SGT Report with a personal story about how the mRNA experimental VAX has forever altered a family member's personality and changed that person into a cold, Zombie-like shell of their former self... and then we quantify why this is happening to many vaxxed people, with the data and science.

