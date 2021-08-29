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Sleepy Joe Slumps Over, Appears to Nod Off During Meeting with Israeli PM
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380 views • August 29, 2021
Joe Biden slumped over for apprx 30 seconds during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, causing some of his detractors to say it appeared as though he fell asleep. This was about 12 min into the meeting.

John Cardillo says on twitter:
"{Biden} he was out cold and non-responsive for 32 seconds while Israel's PM spoke to him, realized Biden was sleeping, then was awkwardly forced to turn and speak w/the reporters who also knew he was asleep. Biden waking up a minute later changes nothing. Liars."

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who recently admitted that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines are “fading”, Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep. “This is why they call him Sleepy Joe, literally falling asleep during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel. Biden needs to go for the good of our country,” said Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Keywords
meetingbidennaftali bennettisreali prime minister
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