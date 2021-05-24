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What We Know — And May Never Know — About COVID Vaccines ---"COVID" Vaccine Secrets
Not Politically Correct
Not Politically Correct
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What We Know — And May Never Know — About COVID Vaccines---Children's Health Defense Team
The animated video, “COVID Vaccine Secrets,walks viewers through a long list of questions about the COVID vaccines, including many for which we may never have answers.
What are the long-term side effects?
“Nothing like this has ever been used before. This is not a vaccine. Vaccines are where a microorganism, such as a virus, is pumped into the body at a small dose so your immune system can respond and begin making antibodies. That’s the theory, anyway. But that’s not what these shots do.”
No genotoxicity studies were done to see what happens to your DNA.
No studies were done on how the vaccine affects prenatal and postnatal development in moms or newborns.
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dnavirussecretsquestionsanswersmaskschdnewbornsprenatalcovid-vaccinesside-effects
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy