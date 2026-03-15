Watch For Upcoming Bible Signs! Comet MAPS Hits Sun Apr 4!

“There will appear signs in the sun, moon and stars; and on earth, nations will be in anxiety and bewilderment at the sound and surge of the sea, as people faint with fear at the prospect of what is overtaking the world; for the powers in heaven will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with tremendous power and glory. Luke 21:25-27

Blood Moon eclipses on Purim 2024-2025-2026 forewarned of the 2026 Iran War.

What will occur during Passover and Easter 2026? What if there will be Luke 21 signs?

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