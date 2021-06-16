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Man Faints And Crashes His Truck Into the Back of a Boat After Getting the COVID19 Vaccine
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591 views • June 16, 2021
The title says it all. The vaccine will kill you one way or another.
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Compliments of Pat Black Brighteon Channel
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You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on my Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
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Global Agenda on Twitter
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GlobalAgenda@BitChute
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RealGlobalAgenda
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