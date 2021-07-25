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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 11) Working on the Vendor card and Banking System - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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50 views • July 25, 2021
We had a long banking meeting with commercial law experts, preparing remedy and law arsenal. We now have a bank treaty between American State National and Global Family bank, which will allow those 2 banks to talk and allow other subsidiary banks to talk with them, all to serve lawful money for the whole world! For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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