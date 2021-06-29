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Warning! National Guard Conducting 'Simulation' to take out Power Grid [27.06.2021]
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411 views • June 29, 2021
Note: Anyone remember the #Event201 'drill/Simulation' :)
More research about this 'subject':
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Warning+National+Guard+conducting+simulation+to+take+out+power+grid
30,367 views jun 27, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
77.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VboHfnCrd_U
More research about this 'subject':
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Warning+National+Guard+conducting+simulation+to+take+out+power+grid
30,367 views jun 27, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
77.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VboHfnCrd_U
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