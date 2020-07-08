The Truth about Hair

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More Info:
1. How Body Voltage Dictates Health and Disease:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2017/09/17/body-voltage-dictates-health-and-disease.aspx
2. Hair is an extension of the nervous system—Why Native American Indians keep their hair LONG:
https://educateinspirechange.org/alternative-news/hair-is-an-extension-of-the-nervous-system-why-native-american-indians-keep-their-hair-long/
3. The Relation Between Long Hair & Extrasensory Perception:
https://fractalenlightenment.com/12477/culture/long-hair-related-to-higher-consciousness
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul0KKgNL6gY
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