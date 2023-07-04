Do violent video games and movies, etc. increase people’s capacity for violence? 6-26-23





It is a much debated topic as to whether people consuming violent video games, movies, or TV shows, etc. can increase a person’s capacity to commit actual violence. I don’t believe that corporations, etc. would be able to continue to advertise if it didn’t work, they would go broke. If consuming advertising can influence a person’s behavior why couldn’t the consumption of violence, etc.? Or instead of worrying about this you can do what Colossians chapter 3 verse 2 states and, “Set your mind on things that are above, not on things that are on the earth.” And this can lead to eternity as 2Timothy chapter 1 verse 10 states, “through the appearing of our Savior Christ Jesus, who abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the gospel.” Finally, Jesus Christ also said in Matthew chapter 5 verse 28, “every one who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her.” Technology sure has made that easy. Have a great day.