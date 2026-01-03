US destroyed an AD system at airbase in Caracas. Possibly an S-300VM "Antey-2500".

The US destroyed one of the air defense systems at an airbase in Caracas. Possibly an S-300VM "Antey-2500".

After more than two hours, not a single frame of the air defense system working over Caracas has appeared.

At the same time, American helicopters are attacking Venezuelan military facilities, which is even easier to hit without a large number of air defense systems. Surface-to-air missiles/large-caliber machine guns are enough.





Adding: The US Air Force struck the house where the Venezuelan Defense Minister lived.

On X... The President of Colombia, amid the US attack on Venezuela, calls on the public to intervene.

A mass evacuation of people from Caracas has begun. In the city, where there is almost no electricity, a stampede and traffic jams have started.

The buildings of the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense were attacked, and a separate strike was launched against the General Staff building.

Units of the Venezuelan army have been deployed on the streets of Caracas.

Armored vehicles have been spotted near the residence of the country's president, Maduro.

Trump ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, reports CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs.

Interestingly, hah... the initial cause of the conflict is drug cartels, but the targets of the attack are military bases, ports, and air bases.

⚡️Maduro signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in response to the attack on Venezuela, according to the country's foreign minister.

Venezuela has been subjected to military aggression by the US, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela issued, on January 3, 2026, an official statement declaring that the country was targeted by U.S. military attacks against civilian and military installations located in the states of Caracas, Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira, and called on all Latin American governments to rise against the U.S.: “Independence or nothing. Fatherland, socialism or death. We will prevail!”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro publishes a list of US-attacked targets in Venezuela.

- La Carlota Airport

- A military garrison in Catia la Mar

- The Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas

- Fuerte Tiuna military base

- An airport in El Atillo

- F-16 Air Base No. 3 in Barquisimeto

- A private airport in Caracas in Charallave

- A military helicopter base in Igualta.

Attacks have also been reported in the historic center of Caracas. A defense plan has been implemented in the area of the Miraflores presidential palace.

A number of districts - south of Caracas, Santa Monica, Fuerte Tiuna, Los Teques, 23 de Enero - remain without electricity supply.



