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ERIC CLAPTON - THIS HAS GOTTA STOP AUGUST 2021
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331 views • August 30, 2021
ERIC CLAPTON - THIS HAS GOTTA STOP AUGUST 2021
"This Has Gotta Stop" is available everywhere!
https://orcd.co/thishasgottastop
Eric’s new single entitled “This Has Gotta Stop” from Bushbranch/Surfdog. The song was written by Clapton, produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emery on drums, Nathan East on bass, Sharon White on background vocals along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor and Perry Montague-Mason as strings leader.
Directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan
Animated by Machine That Eats
Bushbranch/Surfdog © & ℗ 2021 EPC Enterprises LLP
Eric Clapton:
Website: https://www.ericclapton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericclapton
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericclapton
Vehement anti-vaccine rocker Eric Clapton has put out what appears to be a musical rant against pandemic restrictions and vaccines.
The animated music video for the legendary guitarist’s apparent anti-vaccine anthem “This Has Gotta Stop” features an evil puppeteer and protesters brandishing signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop.” (Check it out in the video up top.)
It also includes an illustration of Jam for Freedom, the British anti-lockdown street performance group that Clapton supports, noted Rolling Stone, which was the first to report Clapton’s latest.
“I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough,” Clapton sings on the track.
“I knew that something was going on wrong / When you started laying down the law / I can’t move my hands / I break out in sweat,” he added, referring to the side effects Clapton has said he experienced after vaccination.
The veteran British musician, 76, has blasted COVID-19 vaccines since what he called his own “disastrous” health struggles after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. After the first jab, he “straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days,” he explained in a note that was shared on social media in May.
After the second injection, “my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks; I feared I would never play again,” Clapton added.
He has characterized assurances that COVID-19 vaccines are safe as “propaganda.” It’s “hard to bite my tongue with what I now know,” wrote Clapton, who refuses to perform at any venue where vaccines are required.
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
"This Has Gotta Stop" is available everywhere!
https://orcd.co/thishasgottastop
Eric’s new single entitled “This Has Gotta Stop” from Bushbranch/Surfdog. The song was written by Clapton, produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emery on drums, Nathan East on bass, Sharon White on background vocals along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor and Perry Montague-Mason as strings leader.
Directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan
Animated by Machine That Eats
Bushbranch/Surfdog © & ℗ 2021 EPC Enterprises LLP
Eric Clapton:
Website: https://www.ericclapton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericclapton
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericclapton
Vehement anti-vaccine rocker Eric Clapton has put out what appears to be a musical rant against pandemic restrictions and vaccines.
The animated music video for the legendary guitarist’s apparent anti-vaccine anthem “This Has Gotta Stop” features an evil puppeteer and protesters brandishing signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop.” (Check it out in the video up top.)
It also includes an illustration of Jam for Freedom, the British anti-lockdown street performance group that Clapton supports, noted Rolling Stone, which was the first to report Clapton’s latest.
“I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough,” Clapton sings on the track.
“I knew that something was going on wrong / When you started laying down the law / I can’t move my hands / I break out in sweat,” he added, referring to the side effects Clapton has said he experienced after vaccination.
The veteran British musician, 76, has blasted COVID-19 vaccines since what he called his own “disastrous” health struggles after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. After the first jab, he “straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days,” he explained in a note that was shared on social media in May.
After the second injection, “my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks; I feared I would never play again,” Clapton added.
He has characterized assurances that COVID-19 vaccines are safe as “propaganda.” It’s “hard to bite my tongue with what I now know,” wrote Clapton, who refuses to perform at any venue where vaccines are required.
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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