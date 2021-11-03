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Tommy Robinson has a newschannel on Telegram
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10 views • November 03, 2021
1. India news rips Trudeau for massive corruption
https://fb.watch/8h3M1mzg-r/
2. Tommy Robinson has a newschannel on Telegram
https://t.me/s/TommyRobinsonNews?before=27766
3. PATRIOT PURGE PART 2 BY TUCKER CARLSON. FULL SHOW!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpwlLyTe6O7Z/
4. This darn vaccine is full of shit and your goverment dont want you to know about it by Project Veritas. They want to shove it under the mat.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRHml3AIs31h/
5. Aussie Nurse States That Ivermectin is Given to Vaccinated so they can say how good the vaccine is but the unvaccinated are put on ventilators.
https://www.brighteon.com/559e89fc-4c89-41ec-a7c0-88fd473334dc
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://fb.watch/8h3M1mzg-r/
2. Tommy Robinson has a newschannel on Telegram
https://t.me/s/TommyRobinsonNews?before=27766
3. PATRIOT PURGE PART 2 BY TUCKER CARLSON. FULL SHOW!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpwlLyTe6O7Z/
4. This darn vaccine is full of shit and your goverment dont want you to know about it by Project Veritas. They want to shove it under the mat.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRHml3AIs31h/
5. Aussie Nurse States That Ivermectin is Given to Vaccinated so they can say how good the vaccine is but the unvaccinated are put on ventilators.
https://www.brighteon.com/559e89fc-4c89-41ec-a7c0-88fd473334dc
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
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