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White House’s “Big Brother” Database System
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72 views • February 20, 2022
On November 17th 1998- Charles Wilbourne Miller was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in a shallow pit about 300 yards from his ranch near Little Rock.
Police found a .410 gauge shotgun near his body and a Ruger .357-caliber revolver submerged in water. Investigators concluded the Ruger was the weapon used by Miller to kill himself, yet two rounds in the handgun’s cylinder had been spent.
Miller served as executive vice president and member of the board of directors for a company called Alltell and He was involved in his own software company until the day he died.
Alltell is the successor to Jackson Stephens’ Systematics, the company that provided the software for the White House’s “Big Brother” database system that was behind the administration’s plan to develop the secret computer “Clipper” chip to bug every phone, fax, and email transmission in America.
Police found a .410 gauge shotgun near his body and a Ruger .357-caliber revolver submerged in water. Investigators concluded the Ruger was the weapon used by Miller to kill himself, yet two rounds in the handgun’s cylinder had been spent.
Miller served as executive vice president and member of the board of directors for a company called Alltell and He was involved in his own software company until the day he died.
Alltell is the successor to Jackson Stephens’ Systematics, the company that provided the software for the White House’s “Big Brother” database system that was behind the administration’s plan to develop the secret computer “Clipper” chip to bug every phone, fax, and email transmission in America.
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