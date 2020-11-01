© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Covid-19 a Hoax? Right-Left Polarization, and the Elite Plan: November 01, 2020
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
439 views • November 01, 2020
The Covid-19 Hoax: Right-Left Polarization and the Elite Plan
Written by Trevor and Terral
November 01, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
On Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at 2:05 PM Trevor wrote:
My last question is that if you assume that Gods sending the deluding influence that they believe the lie, then why do only about One out of a Thousand think the Covid virus is a Lie and the 999 believe it's the Truth and wear a mask and follow what the TV tells them as Goats with itchy ears? That makes the wide and narrow path backwards. It can't work scripture based if your placing mystery on inequity at hand. I will err on the side of caution and take your advice and get some nano Ag based on preparedness. Thank you. Trevor
Terral’s reply (Nov. 01, 2020):
Hi Trevor:
Thank you for writing. Far more than 1 in 1000 believe the Covid-19 virus threat is a hoax.
https://filmdaily.co/news/outbreak-hoax/
https://www.independent.co.uk/independentpremium/long-reads/coronavirus-conspiracy-theory-trump-us-hoax-a9498081.html
#Coronavirushoax
#Covidhoax
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/28/world/europe/europe-coronavirus-protests.html
https://www.rd.com/article/covid-19-6-things-that-prove-its-not-a-hoax/
https://indianexpress.com/article/world/covid-19-a-look-at-anti-mask-rallies-held-around-the-world-amid-the-pandemic-6585722/
WATCH: Alex Jones Calls For Uprising Over ‘COVID Hoax’
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1613086613813/watch-alex-jones-calls-for-uprising-over-covid-hoax
--
Terral Is Moving Videos to Brighteon.com/Terral03: YouTube Deleting Content: October 20, 2020
https://youtu.be/f2-6NJQ3-cI
--
Earth keeps pulsating every 26 seconds and no one knows why
https://strangesounds.org/2020/10/earth-pulse-mystery-geology.html
--
Why Now More Than Ever You Should Prepare For the Upcoming EMP
https://www.askaprepper.com/why-now-more-than-ever-you-should-prepare-for-the-upcoming-emp/
--
Natural Hazards 101
https://blogs.egu.eu/divisions/nh/2020/10/12/natural-hazards-101-the-concept-of-risk/
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Written by Trevor and Terral
November 01, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
On Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at 2:05 PM Trevor wrote:
My last question is that if you assume that Gods sending the deluding influence that they believe the lie, then why do only about One out of a Thousand think the Covid virus is a Lie and the 999 believe it's the Truth and wear a mask and follow what the TV tells them as Goats with itchy ears? That makes the wide and narrow path backwards. It can't work scripture based if your placing mystery on inequity at hand. I will err on the side of caution and take your advice and get some nano Ag based on preparedness. Thank you. Trevor
Terral’s reply (Nov. 01, 2020):
Hi Trevor:
Thank you for writing. Far more than 1 in 1000 believe the Covid-19 virus threat is a hoax.
https://filmdaily.co/news/outbreak-hoax/
https://www.independent.co.uk/independentpremium/long-reads/coronavirus-conspiracy-theory-trump-us-hoax-a9498081.html
#Coronavirushoax
#Covidhoax
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/28/world/europe/europe-coronavirus-protests.html
https://www.rd.com/article/covid-19-6-things-that-prove-its-not-a-hoax/
https://indianexpress.com/article/world/covid-19-a-look-at-anti-mask-rallies-held-around-the-world-amid-the-pandemic-6585722/
WATCH: Alex Jones Calls For Uprising Over ‘COVID Hoax’
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1613086613813/watch-alex-jones-calls-for-uprising-over-covid-hoax
--
Terral Is Moving Videos to Brighteon.com/Terral03: YouTube Deleting Content: October 20, 2020
https://youtu.be/f2-6NJQ3-cI
--
Earth keeps pulsating every 26 seconds and no one knows why
https://strangesounds.org/2020/10/earth-pulse-mystery-geology.html
--
Why Now More Than Ever You Should Prepare For the Upcoming EMP
https://www.askaprepper.com/why-now-more-than-ever-you-should-prepare-for-the-upcoming-emp/
--
Natural Hazards 101
https://blogs.egu.eu/divisions/nh/2020/10/12/natural-hazards-101-the-concept-of-risk/
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawsmokescreenproject black starlock downnanosilvercontact tracingd614gelite planterral terral03buy nano silverthe mystery explainedozarks survival group programcoronavirus contagioncovid-19 mutationsuperplumeviral dna replication inhibitorg4 ea h1n1 chinasuperplume formationcovid-21third wavemagnetic portal connectionsbuoyancy barrier corridors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.