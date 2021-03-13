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The Truth About India, Terrorism and Khalistan with Kulbir Singh and Kevin J. Johnston
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42 views • March 13, 2021
Kulbir Singh, a Canadian man from India comes on the show to talk about the REAL DEAL and that is white people have nothing to be ashamed of and that left-wing thinking is a HORRIBLE thing.
It's time for Canadians to return to being CANADIAN again!
What a great guy!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
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WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
It's time for Canadians to return to being CANADIAN again!
What a great guy!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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