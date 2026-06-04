BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Western sponsors are supplying Ukraine with a large number of drones, Putin said - clip 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • Today

Western sponsors are supplying Ukraine with a large number of drones, Putin said — but Russia has an effective air defense system. Ukraine has none at all, and lacks any strike capabilities comparable to Russia's: hypersonic missiles, cruise missiles, land, sea and air-based systems.

And:

Putin on Nord Stream:

The remaining Nord Stream line is one button press away from operating — but it requires a decision from the German government.

Gazprom is ready to deliver gas tomorrow. The line sits under US sanctions, but whether to activate it is a question of German sovereignty.

Russia could supply 25-28 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the remaining line. Gazprom's German partners want the gas — but Berlin and Brussels have given direct orders not to take it.

More:

Russia wants to sign any agreement with Kiev with a legitimate representative — "this is not a whim," Putin said, calling such a deal a document of historic significance.

Putin flagged the question of elections in Ukraine as important — including in the context of Zelensky's extra two years in power. Finding someone legitimate to sign on Ukraine's behalf is possible, he said — "if there's the will."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Douglas Harrington
House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

Garrison Vance
MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

Ramon Tomey
Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Douglas Harrington
The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

Belle Carter
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy