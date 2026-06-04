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Western sponsors are supplying Ukraine with a large number of drones, Putin said — but Russia has an effective air defense system. Ukraine has none at all, and lacks any strike capabilities comparable to Russia's: hypersonic missiles, cruise missiles, land, sea and air-based systems.
And:
Putin on Nord Stream:
The remaining Nord Stream line is one button press away from operating — but it requires a decision from the German government.
Gazprom is ready to deliver gas tomorrow. The line sits under US sanctions, but whether to activate it is a question of German sovereignty.
Russia could supply 25-28 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the remaining line. Gazprom's German partners want the gas — but Berlin and Brussels have given direct orders not to take it.
More:
Russia wants to sign any agreement with Kiev with a legitimate representative — "this is not a whim," Putin said, calling such a deal a document of historic significance.
Putin flagged the question of elections in Ukraine as important — including in the context of Zelensky's extra two years in power. Finding someone legitimate to sign on Ukraine's behalf is possible, he said — "if there's the will."