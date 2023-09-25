US Sports Lacrosse Featuring: Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!

Featured course:

Lacrosse: Playing Attack

by Matt Danowski

https://bit.ly/USSportsLacrosse092523

On today's show we have another top-notch student-athlete. This midfielder is physical, quick, and smart. Think you might win a few games with this guy?

Then we get some team dynamics from one of the NLL's studs and now college coach.

Did you find today's show helpful? It would be an honor to have you leave a like thumbs up, rumble, or like. Please subscribe to US Sports Network to be notify whenever we post a new video. Thank you so much!

Video Credit

Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024

Matt Darcangelo

@mdarky25

https://www.youtube.com/@mdarky25

Building Attack Play from the Ground Up

Championship Productions

@ChampionshipProduction (via CoachTube)

https://bit.ly/USSportsLacrosse092523

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Net.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net