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Allergic Reactions Put Pause on Moderna Vaccines
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The Power Of Truth
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240 views • March 20, 2021
Original Video posted on January 19 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/hjgQh21nOXU
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California’s top health officials have asked everyone to hold off on using more than 330,000 doses of Moderna vaccine after an unexpectedly high number of people had serious allergic reactions at a San Diego mass vaccination site linked to a specific batch. Lili Tan reports.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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