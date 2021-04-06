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The Latest 2021 Study Shows Religious Persecution Increasing Around The World
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20 views • April 06, 2021
According to a 2021 Pew study report, religious freedom restrictions and persecution are increasing worldwide. The survey did not even include loss of religious freedoms that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Government violations reached an all-time high in 2018, as 56 nations(28%) suffered "high" or "very high" levels of restriction. All things combined, 40 percent of the world faces significant hindrance in worshiping God freely.
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