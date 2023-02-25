20180307-bible index promo, how to use God's Word daily as a weapon

This is a bible I got in 1988 but has excellent indexes to get into the scriptures when we feel, need, or experience things daily, used in my sword training sessions to get people to use gods word as a weapon daily as i was taught in heaven in 1999.*****************************

You can find us on:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries here you can donate to support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, access to past /present video classes on our various channel platforms, our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



