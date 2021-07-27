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** BIDEN SPILLS THE BEANS ONCE AGAIN ** - Comments on Democrats Sucking Children’s Blood –Jones/Shroyer - 23/July/2021
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412 views • July 27, 2021
** Did Joe Biden Just Admit He Drinks Children's Blood?
- Banned.Video, Own Shroyer – 23/July/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60fb61d002fb5a0c0d87e7fc
-- In Biden’s last town hall, he made very unnecessary awkward statements about how he absolutely does NOT drink children’s blood.
Comments:
• Lil Nas X came out with a shoe that actually contains a drop of human blood and its known as the Devil shoe ( I Think). I don't know if that name is correct. And correct if im wrong. But Nike made it. And even though they deny ever working with Nas. I feel like its Nike protecting their ass's from backlash. It also features a pentagram and an upside down cross. Its disgusting. And, who knows if thats actually adult blood or the blood of innocent children who were sacrificed for Nas's fame. Fact is Hollywood, the elite, DemonRats and the rest of them are nasty Devil worshipers who suck the blood out of innocent little children and sacrifice them to the devil. Its disgusting!!!!
• Agreed, all celebrities are sick! :/ Remember people, pray to Jesus everyday and he will protect you. :3
• Funny to see politicians attempting to get ahead of the bullet before it makes impact. They say these absurd things because they know they've done it before. Conditioning, make it sound absurd before it's even mentioned as a verified news story.
• This is the real reason why the border is open. They need to replenish the inventory of children. Please pray for these kids. The evil is out in the open now. Jesus will rapture his church soon. Turn to Jesus now!
• Admit? No, but it's rather disturbing that he would bring it up, or did he reveal something about what they are telling the President behind closed doors? Curious that there have been stories here about such things, and in "right-wing" circles about Hollywood. Personally, I think he stepped out for a moment and forgot he was talking publicly.
• This is crazy!!!! We are living in a damn nightmare. Yes he drinks their blood after he’s done torturing them in his sicko basement.
• Yes, he drinks it - he is The Undead
• Biden’s cooked brain is spilling the truth
- Banned.Video, Own Shroyer – 23/July/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60fb61d002fb5a0c0d87e7fc
-- In Biden’s last town hall, he made very unnecessary awkward statements about how he absolutely does NOT drink children’s blood.
Comments:
• Lil Nas X came out with a shoe that actually contains a drop of human blood and its known as the Devil shoe ( I Think). I don't know if that name is correct. And correct if im wrong. But Nike made it. And even though they deny ever working with Nas. I feel like its Nike protecting their ass's from backlash. It also features a pentagram and an upside down cross. Its disgusting. And, who knows if thats actually adult blood or the blood of innocent children who were sacrificed for Nas's fame. Fact is Hollywood, the elite, DemonRats and the rest of them are nasty Devil worshipers who suck the blood out of innocent little children and sacrifice them to the devil. Its disgusting!!!!
• Agreed, all celebrities are sick! :/ Remember people, pray to Jesus everyday and he will protect you. :3
• Funny to see politicians attempting to get ahead of the bullet before it makes impact. They say these absurd things because they know they've done it before. Conditioning, make it sound absurd before it's even mentioned as a verified news story.
• This is the real reason why the border is open. They need to replenish the inventory of children. Please pray for these kids. The evil is out in the open now. Jesus will rapture his church soon. Turn to Jesus now!
• Admit? No, but it's rather disturbing that he would bring it up, or did he reveal something about what they are telling the President behind closed doors? Curious that there have been stories here about such things, and in "right-wing" circles about Hollywood. Personally, I think he stepped out for a moment and forgot he was talking publicly.
• This is crazy!!!! We are living in a damn nightmare. Yes he drinks their blood after he’s done torturing them in his sicko basement.
• Yes, he drinks it - he is The Undead
• Biden’s cooked brain is spilling the truth
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