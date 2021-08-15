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Dr. Shiva: Proof! Government Controls What Big Tech Censors in America
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102 views • August 15, 2021
This is a must watch! MIT Ph.D. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai presents at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium incredible documented proof that big tech isn’t in charge of censorship in America. Rather, it is the Federal Government that decides which political dissidents to surveil, silence and squash on social media. As Dr. Shiva says, "The First Amendment is DEAD!" And as he clearly demonstrates, it was killed on purpose.
This presentation was done at Mike Lindell’s 2021 Cyber Symposium.
https://www.independentsentinel.com/if-nothing-else-watch-this-stunning-video-from-the-cyber-symposium/
This presentation was done at Mike Lindell’s 2021 Cyber Symposium.
https://www.independentsentinel.com/if-nothing-else-watch-this-stunning-video-from-the-cyber-symposium/
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