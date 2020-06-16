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The Purpose of the Pandemic: Part 1 of Many
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58 views • June 16, 2020
This covert, globally coordinated, offensive military exercise was intended to stop protests and movements around the world with the deaths reducing government pension obligations. Link to the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZZxd3rHo3g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZZxd3rHo3g
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