Flourless Avocado Brownies
- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Almonds (to make 1/4 cup butter)
- 1 ripe avocado (about 1/2 cup mashed)
- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Cocoa Energize
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tbsp HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet dark chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup walnuts (optional)
Optional toppings:
- Chocolate chips
- Groovy Bee Organic Bee Pollen
1. In a food processor, blend the raw almonds for 10 minutes to make almond butter.
2. Stop the processor every 2-3 minutes and scrape the sides.
3. Add in avocado, cocoa, eggs, palm sugar, baking powder and salt. Process until mixture is smooth.
4. Mix in chocolate chips and walnuts (optional).
5. Add your favorite toppings. Cacao nibs and bee pollen give it a nice crunch!
5. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes, at 325 F.
