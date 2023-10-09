Our Lady: False Philosophies Are Infiltrating the Church! Priests Convert! The Time is Near!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Oct 8, 2023
Our Lady, Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace
September 12, 2023:
Peace, my children. I invite you to pray for those who do not love God, for those who do not accept me as their Mother. I am here and I want to help you in your difficulties day by day. Trust me: I am your Mother, the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace. My children, open your hearts to my love. I intercede for each person who lovingly asks for my intercession. I know your fears, your insecurities, but I say to you: do not be afraid. Pray, pray, pray with confidence. With love I bless you.
