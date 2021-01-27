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Healthy Wife...Happy Life! Let's Talk Breast Implant Illness
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104 views • January 27, 2021
Breast implant illness is a real thing! Scientific studies are accumulating rapidly showing that breast implants, even "saline," can have devastating toxic and negative effects on some women.
Some women even become allergic to their implants! My wife developed allergies to silicone and other chemical compounds in her implants. This immunological trigger was a major cause of headaches, migraines, anxiety, "rashes," complexion issues, and many other things!
If you are having signs of implant illness, we can help! Click this link to schedule a consult with Dr. Dale. https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/
Many signs and symptoms of "implant illness" include:
Joint and Muscle Pain
Chronic Fatigue
Memory and Concentration Problems
Breathing Problems
Sleep Disturbance
Rashes and Skin Problems
Dry Mouth and Dry Eyes
Anxiety
Depression
Headaches
Hair Loss
Gastrointestinal Problems
While testing is beneficial sometimes test results can “show” that nothing is happening. However, your body CAN still be having an inflammatory response. I say this so that women do not feel like this is all in their head, because all too often doctors write off their symptoms because nothing is “wrong.”
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/healthy-wife-happy-life-lets-talk-breast-implant-illness/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Some women even become allergic to their implants! My wife developed allergies to silicone and other chemical compounds in her implants. This immunological trigger was a major cause of headaches, migraines, anxiety, "rashes," complexion issues, and many other things!
If you are having signs of implant illness, we can help! Click this link to schedule a consult with Dr. Dale. https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/
Many signs and symptoms of "implant illness" include:
Joint and Muscle Pain
Chronic Fatigue
Memory and Concentration Problems
Breathing Problems
Sleep Disturbance
Rashes and Skin Problems
Dry Mouth and Dry Eyes
Anxiety
Depression
Headaches
Hair Loss
Gastrointestinal Problems
While testing is beneficial sometimes test results can “show” that nothing is happening. However, your body CAN still be having an inflammatory response. I say this so that women do not feel like this is all in their head, because all too often doctors write off their symptoms because nothing is “wrong.”
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/healthy-wife-happy-life-lets-talk-breast-implant-illness/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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