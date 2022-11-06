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MIRRORED from SUSANSTANDFIELD
Published October 28, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1qbj0d-sovereign-solutions-with-reiner-fuellmich-friday-oct-28.html
Discussion about SOLUTIONS for people ready to exit tyrannical systems that serve to exploit us financially, emotionally and through medical control. The interview was done between Germany and England, please SHARE to spread awareness and Reiner's new EXCHANGE initiative.