SOVEREIGN SOLUTIONS With Reiner Fuellmich
Vigilent Citizen
Published 17 days ago |

MIRRORED from SUSANSTANDFIELD


Published October 28, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1qbj0d-sovereign-solutions-with-reiner-fuellmich-friday-oct-28.html 


Discussion about SOLUTIONS for people ready to exit tyrannical systems that serve to exploit us financially, emotionally and through medical control. The interview was done between Germany and England, please SHARE to spread awareness and Reiner's new EXCHANGE initiative.


Keywords
independentnew world ordergermanyworld warreiner fuellmichmedical controltyrannical systemsovereign solutionsexchange initiative

