Analysis of the “dengue vaccine” Qdenga, and of the “flu vaccine” Istivac 4, carried out by the biotechnologist Lorena Diblasi before a Notary Public.



Graphene oxide is found in the same way as in “covid vaccines”, a material not declared in the composition.



What is happening is terrible: they are introducing a toxic and radiomodulable material in all types of inoculums.



We call on the entire scientific community to analyze in their respective countries, not only “covid vaccines”, but any injectable, and denounce it to the relevant authorities.

The entire world population is being poisoned.

Source @La Quinta Columna

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/