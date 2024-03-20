Create New Account
BREAKING: CRACKING NEXT 9-11 CODE! - Jeffrey Prather
Published 17 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


March 20, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


BIO-DIGITAL FALSE FLAG, BEFORE OR BY NOVEMBER ELECTIONS!


BLAMED ON BORDER INFILTRATING MID-EAST MUSLIM TERRORISTS!


ANOTHER BIO-WEAPON ATTACK NEEDING MODERNA mRNA 'ANTIDOTE'!


RUSSIANS BLAMED FOR CRIPPLING POWER GRID, INTERNET, FOOD TRANSPORT!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k708x-watch-this-explosive-prather-point-today.html

