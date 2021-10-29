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Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.....what's your choice?
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1 view • October 29, 2021
Detox your body
https://carriemadej.com/
Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/notes-from-yesteryear/germ-theory-versus-terrain-the-wrong-side-won-the-day/
2012 Olympics show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujnmQ7Rif6Y
2020 Super Bowl halftime show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rhadTURsrw
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-830603
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LAYNEPHOR
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RkizQenVUjN9/
YouTube 1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpRMeqJiNOhRGQ8VKlE0U1Q
YouTube 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY39BcbhOiukCwABfHCVLIA
https://carriemadej.com/
Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/notes-from-yesteryear/germ-theory-versus-terrain-the-wrong-side-won-the-day/
2012 Olympics show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujnmQ7Rif6Y
2020 Super Bowl halftime show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rhadTURsrw
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-830603
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LAYNEPHOR
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RkizQenVUjN9/
YouTube 1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpRMeqJiNOhRGQ8VKlE0U1Q
YouTube 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY39BcbhOiukCwABfHCVLIA
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