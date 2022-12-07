Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2942a - Winter Is Coming, The Carbon [CBDC] Has Failed Before It Got Started
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2942a - Dec 6, 2022

Winter Is Coming, The Carbon [CBDC] Has Failed Before It Got StartedThe UK and the European countries are struggling this winter, the gas problem is getting worse and the people are going to hit the economic precipice. The [WEF] is pushing their carbon agenda, this will fail before it gets started.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

