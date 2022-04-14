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4/13/2022 Ukraine Rescue:Following yesterday’s visit of the Belgium Prime Minister, two officials of the European Union visited the New Federal State of China’s tent at the front line of the Ukraine rescue operation. They expressed their intention of collaborating with the New Federal State of China in the rescue operations of Ukrainian refugees