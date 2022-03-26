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Mariupol Residents: "Pro Russian Donetsk Rebel Troops Saved Their Life"
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512 views • March 26, 2022
Mariupol residents say Donetsk soldiers saved their lives, while Ukrainian military units where shooting killing them and burning them alive.
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