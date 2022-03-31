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X22 Report B 03. 31. 22.
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200 views • March 31, 2022
Ep. 2739b - Red Wave Or Red Tsunami, The Game Is Over When The Public Knows The Truth
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The [DS] is being pushed into a corner, there is no escape. The evidence is about to drop and the [DS] players are preparing for this. After years of lying to the American people the people are now seeing the truth. The Red wave is building, once the public know the truth it is game over for the [DS] and the corrupt politicians, in the end they won't be able to walk down the street.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is being pushed into a corner, there is no escape. The evidence is about to drop and the [DS] players are preparing for this. After years of lying to the American people the people are now seeing the truth. The Red wave is building, once the public know the truth it is game over for the [DS] and the corrupt politicians, in the end they won't be able to walk down the street.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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