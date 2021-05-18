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Ignore the Horrific Secondary Effects of the Decisions to "Save Just ONE Life"
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21 views • May 18, 2021
The left believes if you save just one life, then you've done the right thing, even though that one wife may come at the expense of many many others. It is other myopia not to consider than secondary ramifications of each decision taken.
The two weeks to flatten the curve is now well over a year long, and Maddie wants to keep going despite the negative effects on children, the economy, and the psychology of our nation.
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The two weeks to flatten the curve is now well over a year long, and Maddie wants to keep going despite the negative effects on children, the economy, and the psychology of our nation.
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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