FUA PT. 5- TRUMP IN PROPHECY, MAGA, 2300, AND WHY ARE FALSE DOCTRINES HAVE LEAD TO LACK OF FAITH

I'm going over all sorts of different subjects. This is just one of those videos. I'm going to go over more of the faith issue and towards the end of this video I am going to show very clearly how the Trump administration is in the book of Daniel and in prophecy. If we ever facing the facts then I don't think we have much of a choice but to believe what is right in front of us from January 20th 2025. We are getting closer to finding out what the 2300 days and Daniel is as well. We are not there yet but we are going to learn it soon. We don't have the starting date but I feel like we are imminently at the end date. I know this is longer than usual but I have put some other clips at the beginning to show examples of lack of faith and maybe put a little entertainment into this one. Sorry for being so long but this is just the way it is.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

