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EMERGENCY ALERT FOR LA PALMA!!!! EXTREMELY IMPORTANT!!!! THIS VIDEO COULD SAVE MILLIONS OF LIVES
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680 views • October 23, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2IwoaBMdpg&;t=26s | I know for a fact, from an Orthodox Christian prophecy, that the US will almost disappear from the American Continent and that the NY and LA will be wiped from the face of the Earth. If you are in US on the West and the East Coasts, you would better move towards the Center of the Continent, the Mountains or get out of the country for ever.
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