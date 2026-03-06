A 19-y/o Palestinian American was murdered by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank - while protecting flock of sheep, unarmed

A 19-year-old Palestinian American has been killed by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to his family.

Nasrallah was among a group of teenagers who rushed to protect their village’s livestock after reports that settlers had arrived to seize sheep, his cousin said. The settlers opened fire, wounding several people. Nasrallah was shot while attempting to help another injured villager.

Family members say Israeli military checkpoints delayed efforts to get him to hospital in Ramallah, turning what should have been a 20-minute journey into hours as he bled from a wound to a major artery.

Nasrallah died on route too hospital.