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The OA - spills the beans on The TIME RESET (1st of 6 in series)
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150 views • October 05, 2021
The OA, on Netflix. This is another media vehicle of mass mind control programming and reality altering magic, and there's a VERY TELLING segment that has to do with the pending reset of time. We'll cover that in this installment, and perhaps follow this up with another video so we can address the mind bending and reality bridging ending of the show.
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