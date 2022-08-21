The Truth of Galileo: Church vs. Science?

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Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live 21 hours ago What is the truth about the Church and Galileo? It is not what you have always heard. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he takes you back to seminary and tells the truth of what really happened with Galileo and the Church's view about science.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChJmz_0-5GM